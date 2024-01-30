Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

LWAY stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $185.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.43. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,408,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,927,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,153 shares of company stock worth $412,657 in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

