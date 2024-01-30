LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 11,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPTH shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

