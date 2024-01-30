Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. Linde has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.70.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

