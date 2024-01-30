Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $239.17 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average is $251.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $10,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

