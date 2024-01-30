Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

LOB stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $534,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,850.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

