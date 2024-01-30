Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 333.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

