Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $2.80 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LUCD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,142. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4,153.13% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

