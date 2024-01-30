Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.