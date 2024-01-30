M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDC opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in M.D.C. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 35.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

