M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cognex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cognex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. 810,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

