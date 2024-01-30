M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 21,468 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 943,280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 1.8 %

VFC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.