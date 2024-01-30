M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 5,726 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.1 %

BEPC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. 565,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

