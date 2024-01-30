M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 6,153,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

