M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.39. 1,251,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

