M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE JCI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

