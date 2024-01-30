M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.08. 1,683,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $314.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.