M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $780.54. 739,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,827. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $779.38 and a 200-day moving average of $712.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

