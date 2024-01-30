M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after buying an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after buying an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,505,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,647,845. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $602.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.