M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,842,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.