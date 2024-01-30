M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,034,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,045,000 after buying an additional 395,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

