M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 13,300 Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 7,689 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $96,343.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,066.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $96,343.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,066.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,681.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,473 shares of company stock worth $495,191 and have sold 4,562,500 shares worth $55,182,116. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 297,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,813. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Runway Growth Finance Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

