M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 381,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 269,604 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in V.F. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 408,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 384,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 46,271 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,068. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

