M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

NYSE GLW traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,023,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

