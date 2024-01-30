M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.78. 2,717,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,842. The company has a market cap of $296.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

