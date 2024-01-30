M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 366,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.