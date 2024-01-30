MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MGNX opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.05. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
