Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.
Major Drilling Group International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.
About Major Drilling Group International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Major Drilling Group International
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.