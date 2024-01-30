Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $55.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.62. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
