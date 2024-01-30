Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $554.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after buying an additional 1,089,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

