MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $278.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

