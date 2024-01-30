Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $49,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $242.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $243.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

