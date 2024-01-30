Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $243.53.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

