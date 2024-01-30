Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Masimo stock opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

