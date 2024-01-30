Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Get Masonite International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOOR

Masonite International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.87 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.