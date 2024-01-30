Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,697 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWIFree Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 167,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

