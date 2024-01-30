Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LMT traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.68. 993,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,011. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.60.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

