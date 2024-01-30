Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 192.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 1.7% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,228,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 113.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 208.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,022. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

