Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $562.89. 5,568,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,067 shares of company stock valued at $134,466,028 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.