Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,842. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

