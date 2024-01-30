Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 on February 6th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
