Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 on February 6th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

