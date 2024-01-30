Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Medigus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 1,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Medigus has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

