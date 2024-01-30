MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MedMen Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. MedMen Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About MedMen Enterprises
