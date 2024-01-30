MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MedMen Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. MedMen Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About MedMen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

