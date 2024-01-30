MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 10,188,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

MEG Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

MEG Energy Company Profile

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

