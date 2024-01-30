Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 656,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

MLCO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 935,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,802. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

