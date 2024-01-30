Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 442,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,229,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 656,951 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

