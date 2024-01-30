Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 24.90%.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.18%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
