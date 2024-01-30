Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

MBIN stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,150.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

