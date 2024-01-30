Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

MESO stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

