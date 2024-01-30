Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,743,106.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,896,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,672,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

