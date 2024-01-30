Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 8,971 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.